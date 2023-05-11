KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Tullow man fined and convicted for cropping dogs ears
The court heard dogs were found with red inflamed ears at a property in Tullow in November 2021
A man has been convicted and fined for cropping dogs ears in Tullow.
Zeeshan Ali was fined €1000, ordered to pay €3,400 in costs and disqualified from keeping dogs for life.
The court heard the dogs were found with red inflamed ears due to cropping at a property in Tullow in November 2021.
The stitches were not of medical grade and would have been causing the dogs significant pain – both were taken into ISPCA care.
Mr Ali claimed he did not know ear-cropping was illegal in Ireland.