Tullow man fined and convicted for cropping dogs ears

A man has been convicted and fined for cropping dogs ears in Tullow.

Zeeshan Ali was fined €1000, ordered to pay €3,400 in costs and disqualified from keeping dogs for life.

The court heard the dogs were found with red inflamed ears due to cropping at a property in Tullow in November 2021.

The stitches were not of medical grade and would have been causing the dogs significant pain – both were taken into ISPCA care.

Mr Ali claimed he did not know ear-cropping was illegal in Ireland.