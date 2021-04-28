TUSE application due for submission at the end of this week according to Carlow Kilkenny TD

Hopes are high that the Technological University for the South East can stay on track.

It’s as the Teachers Union of Ireland (TUI) members rejected the memorandum of understanding – though those at IT Carlow had accepted it with a 90% Yes vote because their Waterford IT colleagues rejected it by 56%, it failed overall.

Yesterday then the governing body of Waterford IT approved the merger with IT Carlow’s counterparts due to meet tomorrow to have its say on the TUSE deal its approval.

Following that, local Fianna Fail TD Jennifer Murnane O’Connor says the application should be made officially by the end of this week.

