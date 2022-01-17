Two men charged in connection with the weekend’s armed robbery in Co Kildare

Two men have been charged in connection with an armed robbery in Co Kildare over the weekend.

It happened shortly after 2pm on Saturday when two men entered a premises on the Main Street in Castledermot armed with a handgun and a hammber.

They emptied a sum of cash into a bag after going behind the till area before fleeing the scene in a car.

A short time later they were located and arrested by Gardaí.

No injuries were reported at any stage during the incident.

Both men, one aged in his forties, the other in his twenties, are set to appear before Naas District Court today (Monday, 17th January).