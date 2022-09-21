Two men pretending to be Gardaí followed an elderly Carlow woman home to rob her.

It’s understood they spotted the lady leaving the Post Office in Myshall and tailed her back to her home in Knockbrack.

When she got there, they approached her claiming to be Gardaí and produced some form of ID. Even though she didn’t believe them, they managed to follow her into her house where they took her handbag with a quantity of cash in it.

Sgt Peter McConnan is appealing for witnesses to come forward, telling KCLR; “We’re looking for anybody who seen a vehicle or people in a vehicle around Myshall Post Office sometime around 11am on Friday morning”.