Two people seriously injured after overnight crash in Kilkenny

Two people have been seriously injured after a crash on the Castlecomer Road from Kilkenny last night.

It happened at about 10.30pm at Julianstown on the N78 – at the junction with the Muckalee road – between a small van and a car.

Two people were taken to hospital with serious injuries and the road remains closed this morning.

Gardaí say a technical examination is to take place today so the road will likely reopen by early afternoon.

If you’re travelling from Castlecomer you’re being advised to take the first turn off for Muckalee and if you’re coming from Kilkenny take the turnoff for Ballyfoyle.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to contact them on 056 7775000.