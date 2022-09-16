Ukrainian Ambassador to Ireland Larysa Gerasko thanks people of Kilkenny for support offered to those from Ukraine

“We are willing and ready to support you further”.

So the local Ukrainian community was told in Kilkenny yesterday.

The heartfelt pledge was made during a meeting at City Hall to welcome the Ukrainian Ambassador to Ireland Larysa Gerasko.

15 representatives of the community and interagency forum, who’ve been assisting those who’ve sought shelter here from the war in their home country, outlined the supports and the challenges faced.

The Ambassador thanked all for their “remarkable work” and quipped “I’m afraid our people will integrate so well in Ireland they’ll stay after the war”.

Her time in Kilkenny also included a visit to the St John of God convent where she got to address the residents and speak with them privately, as well as the Sunflower Shop on John Street, while she enjoyed lunch locally too.

Fiona Deegan is Director of Services with responsibility for the Ukrainian response at Kilkenny County Council …

Katherine Peacock and her team at Kilkenny Civil Defence were among the first to jump to action when Russia invaded Ukraine. As of today (Friday) she’s no longer with that organisation but she’s been telling KCLR that she’ll still be involved in helping out locally having been involved with the Ukrainian community since individuals began arriving …

Julia’s from Ukraine and arrived in Kilkenny in April. She’s been working with Kilkenny Leader Partnership to help her fellow countrymen and women …

Kilkenny Mayor David Fitzgerald welcome the Ambassador to the city and invited her back for St Patrick’s Day …

About 130 Ukrainian people are residing at the St John of God convent in Kilkenny where support staff are on site to assist …

This lady’s among those living at the St John of God convent …