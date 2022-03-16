Ukrainian couple living in Callan, Co Kilkenny plead for help in rescuing family members trapped by Russian army in their home village

A Ukrainian couple living in Kilkenny are pleading to the Red Cross to help rescue family members who are trapped by the Russian army in their home village.

Sergii and Natasha have been living in Callan for the past seventeen years.

Both their parents sought shelter in a factory when the Russians assaulted their village of Rivnopillia between the Belarus border and the city of Chernihiv.

But now they are trapped there without heating, medical supplies or enough food, along with 300 other people including sick and elderly people, children and at least one pregnant woman.

Hear Sergii talk about the situation in full with our Sue Nunn on The Way It Is here: