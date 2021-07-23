Ulster Bank branches in Kilkenny & Carlow not part of Permanent TSB proposal

Ulster Bank branches in Kilkenny and Carlow are not among 25 branches transferring to Permanent TSB as part of a proposed deal.

The two banks have signed a memorandum of understanding which would see Permanent TSB potentially acquire some of Ulster Bank’s assets – in a 7.6 billion euro deal.

They include performing non-tracker mortgages as well as a number of business loans.

Branches in Thurles, Enniscorthy, Celbridge and Kilcock are all part of the deal but neither of the local branches in Carlow or Kilkenny are part of the plans.