Unusual temperature lows recorded in Carlow and Kilkenny

Temperatures locally dipped to as low as -8.6 degrees overnight.

We woke up to -4 in many areas of Carlow and Kilkenny and as the latest weather warning lifts at midday, it seems many spots across Carlow and Kilkenny have hit even further below zero.

Carlow Weather says Thomastown’s again the coldest spot:

Alan joined our Brian Redmond on The KCLR Daily earlier;

And it seems other areas aren’t much warmer with information from the Department of Transport supported regional monitoring stations including;