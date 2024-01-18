Another frosty start for Carlow and Kilkenny with temperatures as low as -4

It’s another frosty start as the cold-snap continues.

There’s a national low temperature alert in place until midday today, with a status yellow warning for snow in the north of the country.

But across Carlow and Kilkenny it’s already dipped to at least minus four this morning and you should be prepared for difficult travelling conditions with quite a bit of ice about.

There are also warnings that low-temperatures may cause issues for vulnerable people – and for animal welfare.