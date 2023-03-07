Up to 50 jobs at risk at Keenan in Borris as parent company Alltech confirms consultation process on redundancies

Job losses at Keenan Alltech in Borris will be disastrous for the whole of Carlow as well as Kilkenny.

That’s according to Sinn Féin Councillor Denis Hynes after it emerged staff at the Co Carlow factory were put on protective notice last Friday.

In a statement to KCLR Alltech, who took over the Borris factory in 2016 confirmed that workers at risk were informed last Friday of a month long consultation process:

“On Friday, March 3, these colleagues received letters notifying them that they are at risk of redundancy and are part of a consultation process that ends on 3 April. These team members are colleagues and friends who have contributed significantly to KEENAN, some for many years. We will honor their loyalty and service by ensuring they are on strong footing to take the next step in their career outside of KEENAN”

Councillor Hynes has expressed his concern for the families involved and the wider local economy:

“There’s a 30 day consultation process taking place now so its going to have a huge hit on the local economy aswell as the families that are facing redundancy. And the terms of the redundancy at the moment are not good”