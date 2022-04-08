Up to 80 new homes on the way in the wider Bagenalstown area as Carlow councillor Willie Quinn calls for holiday homes to be offered to Ukrainian refugees

Up to 80 new houses will be completed in the wider Bagenalstown area in the next couple of years.

Councillors at the local district meeting this week have been told it will make a big dent in the housing waiting list.

Cllr Willie Quinn says this is very welcome news but more still needs to be done to tackle the housing crisis.

Speaking on The Way It Is last evening, Cllr Quinn also called for those who own holiday homes to offer them up to Ukrainian refugees.

