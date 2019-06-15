UPDATE: London police say murder of champion dancer from Kilkenny linked to another assault

Detectives in London say they believe the murder of a Kilkenny man may be linked to another assault.

43-year-old Adrian Murphy – who was originally from Maudlin Street in Kilkenny City – was found dead in his apartment in Battersea on the 4th of June.

Two people arrested have since been released with investigations continuing.

Property was stolen from the premises where Mr Murphy was found.

Their enquiries have linked this incident to an earlier allegation of rape of another man on the 30th of May, whose property was also robbed from his apartment.

Mr Murphy was a seven time All-Ireland Irish dancing champion and produced and choreographed shows like Celtic Dance Force, Feet of Fire and FireDance The Show.

Tributes have been paid to him online by many of his Kilkenny friends who knew him.