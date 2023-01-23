Urgent appeal to new and existing blood donors in Carlow and Kilkenny as national supply falls to just three days

There’s an urgent appeal for blood donors locally.

The Irish Blood Transfusion Service is asking for immediate support to help recover the National blood supply, which has fallen to just three days in recent weeks.

As well as appealing for new donors, exsiting donors are asked to make an appointment as soon as possible.

Huge thanks to the 2800 blood donors who attended our clinics this week. Our hospitals are extremely busy & demand for blood is constant. Please continue to support us in the coming weeks. Our clinic locations can be found here https://t.co/lE8MXBI8G3 #Thankyou ❤️❤️❤️❤️🩸❤️🩸 pic.twitter.com/FyEVu9Idr7 — Giveblood (@Giveblood_ie) January 20, 2023

An additional clinic will be held at O’Loughlin Gaels GAA Club next Sunday, ahead of the new Public Holiday.