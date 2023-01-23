KCLR News

Urgent appeal to new and existing blood donors in Carlow and Kilkenny as national supply falls to just three days

Photo of Sinead Burke Sinead Burke23/01/2023

There’s an urgent appeal for blood donors locally.

The Irish Blood Transfusion Service is asking for immediate support to help recover the National blood supply, which has fallen to just three days in recent weeks.

As well as appealing for new donors, exsiting donors are asked to make an appointment as soon as possible.

An additional clinic will be held at O’Loughlin Gaels GAA Club next Sunday, ahead of the new Public Holiday.

 

 

Photo of Sinead Burke Sinead Burke23/01/2023