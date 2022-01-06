Urgent cases are being transferred from St Luke’s to the local private hospital.

A significant number of staff are absent from St Luke’s hospital due to Covid at the moment.

The General Manager confirmed they are managing but have had to curtail outpatient and surgical services.

Anne Slattery says she is hopeful the situation will improve soon, but she admits its difficult for staff

Elective and routine procedures have been postponed until February and outpatient clinics are only operating for antenatal and oncology services.