Vaccination to begin this week for those at high risk of serious illness from Covid-19

People at high risk of serious illness from Covid-19 will start getting vaccinated from this week.

Delayed supplies are also due to reach around 30 GP surgeries for those aged over 85 to get their injections.

The HSE is still drawing up the list of those to get vaccinated.

Public health expert Professor Anthony Staines says he is yet to get an appointment.

Latest Figures

Three additional deaths have been reported while there are 525 new cases of Covid-19 – nine in Carlow with up to four in Kilkenny.

The national 14-day incidence rate is now at 172. Carlow’s is at 158.1 with Kilkenny’s more than half that at 61.5.

Hospitals

Latest figures show there’s 420 patients with the disease in public hospitals, while there’s 103 people in Intensive Care.

Three of these are in the unit at St Luke’s General among eight patients with the virus after one new admission while one more person’s suspected of having the disease.

While five are the ICU at University Hospital Waterford, there are 17 others there with Coronavirus with five others showing symptoms.

Travel

The Health Minister must say when provisions for hotel quarantine come into effect, according to Sinn Féin.

It’s after the President signed into law the legislation that leads to 14-day mandatory quarantine in a hotel.

It affects people arriving here from 33 countries, who’ll get a fine or jail time if they don’t stick to the rules.

Deputy David Cullinane says Minister Stephen Donnelly must state the exact time when the new law applies.