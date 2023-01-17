Very icy start to Tuesday as temperatures plummet across Carlow and Kilkenny

Drivers are being warned that road temperatures locally are still as low as minus five in places this morning.

A yellow alert from Met Eireann remains in place until noon and any untreated road surfaces are to be considered hazardous.

The TII is recording road temperatures along the Carlow and Kilkenny stretch of the M9 between -4 and -5 degrees.

Alan O’Reilly of Carlow Weather says drivers will need to give themselves a bit of extra time this morning:

“It’s mainly about taking your time and giving yourself that little bit of extra time to defrost everything, including yourself this morning with some patches of ice pretty much everywhere across the country this morning”