Vicky Phelan to take a break after meeting Taoiseach today

Vicky Phelan says she’s deeply disturbed by the lack of empathy being shown towards women caught up in the Cervical Check Scandal.

She is due to meet the Taoiseach today and says she is then taking a break from all campaigning.

The Mooncoin woman was the first to bring the Cervical Check scandal to light and since then has campaigned tirelessly for the more than 200 others affected by it.

However she has taken to Twitter to say she is “deeply disturbed by the lack of empathy in some quarters” towards her and other women affected by the scandal.

Vicky Phelan says she’s also faced criticism from some people for ‘bringing down the cervical screening – but has defended campaigning for a programme that women can trust – and says she will be fighting to stay alive for the rest of her life.