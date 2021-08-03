Carlow NewsKCLR NewsKilkenny NewsNews & Sport

Walk-in vaccination centres could return in Carlow and Kilkenny

The service was offered throughout the Bank holiday weekend

Photo of Sinead Burke Sinead Burke Send an email 03/08/2021

The HSE is to consider using walk-in Covid vaccination centres again following the huge success of the initiative.

HSE chief Paul Reid tweeted to say 30 thousand people availed of the service rolled out across the country over the Bank Holilday weekend.

It was being offered to anyone over the age of 16 at a number of the covid vaccination centres including at Cillin Hill and IT Carlow where steady numbers were reported across the weekend

Meanwhile health officials are expecting a high level of uptake for Covid-19 vaccines among 12-15 year olds.

The HSE is to start offering jabs to children that age within the next two weeks.

The 6 millionth dose will be administered in the coming days as the rollout continues.

