Walk-in vaccination centres could return in Carlow and Kilkenny

The HSE is to consider using walk-in Covid vaccination centres again following the huge success of the initiative.

HSE chief Paul Reid tweeted to say 30 thousand people availed of the service rolled out across the country over the Bank Holilday weekend.

Over 30,000 people were administered a vaccination at our walk in centres the weekend. Outstripping our expectations by far. All age groups went through but this initiative makes us beyond proud of younger people. When needed, they once again showed up in numbers. @HSELive — Paul Reid (@paulreiddublin) August 3, 2021

It was being offered to anyone over the age of 16 at a number of the covid vaccination centres including at Cillin Hill and IT Carlow where steady numbers were reported across the weekend

Meanwhile health officials are expecting a high level of uptake for Covid-19 vaccines among 12-15 year olds.

The HSE is to start offering jabs to children that age within the next two weeks.

The 6 millionth dose will be administered in the coming days as the rollout continues.