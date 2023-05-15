Wallets and cash stolen from elderly Kilkenny couple in their home

Wallets and cash were stolen from an elderly couple in the home in Co Kilkenny.

A man and a woman called to the couple’s house in Dunamaggin last Thursday night.

They weren’t known to the householders but but did gain entry.

The couple only noticed after they left that two wallets containing the cash were missing.

Kilkenny Gardaí want to speak to anyone who noticed any suspicious people or activity in the area, or who might have had strangers calling to their homes.