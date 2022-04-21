War in Ukraine most significant conflict the world has seen since 1945 according to a local military expert while more than 300 refugees settle into Carlow and Kilkenny

The war in Ukraine is the most significant conflict the world has seen since 1945, according to a local military expert.

Kilkenny man Kieran Brennan is the former second in command of the Irish Defence Forces and has been telling KCLR’s The Way It Is that the global effects of the Russian invasion have not been seen since World War Two:

The retired Major General adds it’s clear that this is the most savage war the world has seen in decades.

His comments come as officials in Ukraine say the Russians failed to stick to a ceasefire for the evacuation of thousands of civilians trapped in Mariupol.

Major Sergiy Volyna, one of Ukraine’s commanders in the city, says Moscow could be close to taking control there.

Meanwhile, Carlow and Kilkenny continue to welcome refugees from Ukraine with at least 300 currently between the two counties.

It’s difficult to pinpoint the exact figure as the situation’s quite fluid with some moving on after a short stay.

But Tetiana Kushchyk, who runs KCLR’s Ukrainian Information Service has been in touch with many of her compatriots and their host families – she knows of at least 300 who are locally based but is confident many more are in the locality.