Warning issued over bogus ‘yard cleaning workmen’ in Co Carlow

A warning is going out to beware of bogus traders offering line painting and yard cleaning services in the Carlow area.

Gardai are appealing for information about a number of men travelling in a small white Northern Irish registered van.

They are offering line-painting and yard cleaning services and have a sign saying ‘Highway Maintenance’ on the side of the van.

In one incident in Rathvilly they started some work unsolicited and when asked to stop they then demanded that a €3,000 bill be paid before they would leave the premises.

Local Gardai say these men are not legitimate and are asking that any sightings be reported to Carlow Garda Station.