Water issues in North Kilkenny finally to be addressed

Water discolouration in north Kilkenny is finally to be addressed.

Irish Water has committed to working with the county council to address a long standing issue with manganese in the supply to the Clogh and Castlecomer area.

As it stands customers in that area have to run their taps every Thursday morning for up to 20 minutes until the water runs clear

The problem gets worse at this time of year when reservoir levels get low in warm and dry weather.

Irish Water has committed to carrying out improvement works in the short to medium term but is now also proposing to carry out a process called Ice-Pigging in August

Councillor John Brennan told KCLR news that it should finally resolve the matter.