Water restrictions remain in place for parts of Kilkenny as warm dry spell continues

As temperatures look set to hit 30 degrees locally people around Kilkenny are being reminded not to use water unnecessarily.

The reservoirs dropped significantly last week and there are fears they could further drop in the current heatwave.

The worst affected areas are in the wider Bennetsbridge area, down to Ballyhale and Knocktopher in particular, where the supply is currently being shut off each night from 7pm until 6am the next morning.

Its hoped to manually up the levels in the reservoirs locally early this week to prevent further restrictions.

Speaking to KCLR News, local councillor Patrick O’Neill says Irish Water and the council should have back-up plans in place.

He says he asked the local authority to put emergency plans in place for people in the communities affected including farmers and those with medical issues.