Waterford Airport becoming a fully operational commerical facility once again has taken a major step forward.

Waterford City and County Council voted at a Special Council Meeting this afternoon to approve an investment proposal that will secure the future of Waterford Airport.

The Airport Development Works including a runway extension estimated at €30 million will commence early next year

Waterford Airport director and councillor Declan Barry says it’s great news and works will commence early next year.