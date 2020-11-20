Waterford IT opens applications today for 20 courses

€1.5m in free and subsidised places will be available at Waterford Institute of Technology this January.

Earlier this week KCLR News announced that IT Carlow will have places available (read about that here)

Now WIT says that it’s also won funding to offer 84 places on one-year, full-time masters courses and 233 places on shorter ‘modular provision’ courses under the Government’s July Stimulus iniative.

It’s opening applications today (20th November) to 20 courses which will have a late January 2021 start.

More information is available at WIT’s two virtual open days today and tomorrow (20th and 21st November) at www.wit.ie/open to help adult learners with their going to college questions about these course and scores more WIT has on offer.