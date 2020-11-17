600 free or subsided higher education places to be offered by IT Carlow

Institute of Technology Carlow is to offer 600 free or subsidised higher education places to help people get back to work and upskill.

The announcement follows last month’s declaration by Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science Simon Harris TD of more than €30 million in free and subsidised higher education places under the Jobs Stimulus package to help get people back to work, upskill workers and build economic confidence while continuing to manage the impact of Covic-19.

The spaces at the local third level facility are for courses starting in December and January and include postgraduate places in tourism marketing and BIM and construction project management, as well as 16 short, modular courses in a wide range of areas.

Including web design, leadership and change management, biopharmaceutical operations, construction project management and CAD and 3D modelling.

Modular courses are short and focused, and will be offered in a flexible manner, allowing people to gain important skills without taking a considerable period away from the labour market.

Each module will also be stand-alone so that participants can gain skills and put them into practice immediately in the workplace, but are also accredited in such a way as to provide building blocks to a full qualification should the student so wish.

Lifelong Learning Manager Eoin O’Brien’s been telling KCLR News of the 18 programmes “We’ve two postgraduate programmes within that and 16 undergraduate programmes, they’re modular in nature which means that they can be taken on their own as a standalone certificate but there’s also capacity within that for people to go forward and explore major awards if they wish to do so in the future so I think in terms of the way they’ve structured it it’s a very positive development for anybody looking to upskill or develop themselves in light of the Covid epidemic we’re facing at the moment”.

He adds “We’ve details on all 18 programmes, an overview of each programme and what’s involved in it and within that there’s an application form for each programme so the process for applying is very, very straight forward, we are facing quite a tight timeframe, we would be looking for applications to be made and completed by generally in the first week in December and we hope to roll out the programmes then beginning the second week in January but we want to get our inductions and students registration in place prior to that”.

Those interested in applying for a course must register by December 2020 – details on the courses, and how to apply, click here

Springboard …

IT Carlow is also offering a number of Springboard+ funded programmes in areas such data protection, entrepreneurship, and Computing with places on these fully funded for job seekers while employed participants pay just 10% of the programme cost.

A number of self-financing short certificate programmes are also available in areas such as digital marketing, disability studies, family support, python programming and legal practice and procedures, amongst others. Applications are online via here

Showcase …

To showcase and discuss the courses available, the Faculty of Lifelong Learning at Institute of Technology Carlow will organise a number of online information sessions, from Tuesday 1st December to Thursday 3rd December from 7-8pm. Attendees are requested to register online for the sessions here