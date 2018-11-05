Waterford’s North Quays development will benefit the whole of the South East

The signing of a 300 million euro contract for the development of Waterford’s North Quays is being welcomed by those in South Kilkenny.

Waterford County Council has now signed the contract with a Saudi Arabian retail group which will see a shopping centre, office space, a hotel and other commercial facilities built on the brownfield site.

TD Bobby Aylward says it’s great news that progress is being made.

And speaking to KCLR News he says it will be very beneficial to the South Kilkenny area.

He said “nearly everyone from the South of Kilkenny moves towards Waterford for jobs, it’s our nearest big city. The North Quays is almost on the boarder of Waterford & Kilkenny. A big development, a lot of potential there”.

He added “Waterford is the capital of the South East, we recognise that, it’s an important area & it’ll take nothing from Kilkenny as such. There’s a centre like Waterford then all the other towns like Wexford, Clonmel, Kilkenny & Carlow and they will all get an off-shoot off of this. It’ll be the benefit to the whole South East”