The JJ Kavanagh & Sons Carlow Senior Hurling Championship continues this Saturday with a double-header at Netwatch Cullen Park.

At 5pm, Bagenalstown Gaels will be looking to pick up their first win of the campaign when they take on Ballinkillen. A win for Ballinkillen would guarantee them a place in the semi-finals.

That’s followed at 6.45pm by a clash between St. Mullins and Mount Leinster Rangers. Both games will be broadcast live on KCLR, with coverage thanks to Dan Morrissey & Co.

Naoimh Eoin have a break from action this weekend but will return the following week to face St. Mullins in their final group game. After last weekend’s defeat to Ballinkillen, goalkeeper Brian Treacy says the team knows they have to improve.

“We didn’t reach the standards that we expect ourselves to hit as a group,” Treacy told KCLR Sport. “We have to get back to the board now. Next week’s a week off, then it’s St. Mullins in the last game — we just need to go and get a performance, try to get a win and put ourselves in our semi-final spot.”

You can hear more from Brian Treacy on this week’s KCLR Hurling Podcast, which also features Micky Walsh and Eddie Scally’s picks for their All-Ireland series Team of the Year.