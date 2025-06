We may find out later if one of Kilkenny city’s busiest swimming spots can be enjoyed again.

Over 1,500 people turned out last year during lifeguarded times on the River Nore at The Weir, Bleach Road but recent water quality testing showed high levels of e-coli there.

A temporary bathing ban was put in place for it and Bishops Meadows.

Further testing’s taken place with results due today as the county council’s Water Safety Development Officer Darragh Mahon outlines;