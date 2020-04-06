“We need everybody to stay strong in the fight against the coronavirus” says local Garda Chief Superintendent

The Garda Chief Superintendent locally says they will need everybody to stay strong in the fight against the spread of coronavirus.

Dominic Hayes was actually due to retire this week but is staying on for now in light of the current circumstances.

His members have been helping out people in local communities assisting more vulnerable members with shopping and other supplies aswell as performing their policing duties.

Speaking on KCLR Live earlier he said the level of compliance in Kilkenny and Carlow has been great but they want to ensure that people stick with it.

He said “Make sure that your kids aren’t out and about and that they’re sticking to the social distancing”.

He added “They are aware of what they can get on their phone, like zoom and talking to their friends so thats really important that we stick to those you know”.