We should find out on Wednesday if Carlow Kilkenny TD Jennifer Murnane O’Connor will be replacing Robert Troy in his former junior minister position

The Junior Ministry vacated by Robert Troy is likely to be filled this week.

Fianna Fáil’s senior figures expect a new appointment will be approved by Cabinet when it returns on Wednesday after the summer break.

A number of people have been earmarked for the job, including Dara Calleary who lost the Agriculture Ministry in 2020 during the Golf-gate controversy.

While Carlow Kilkenny Fianna Fáil TD Jennifer Murnane O’Connor’s also been suggested.

The Irish Times reports no final decision on the post been made yet.