Weather warning issued for Carlow and Kilkenny

A weather warning has been issued for both Carlow and Kilkenny.

A status yellow warning for rainfall will come into effect for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford and all of Munster from 12 noon today.

Met Éireann is forecasting heavy rain at times with amounts of 25 to 40 millimetres and a risk of spot flooding.

They say the rain will be heaviest from this afternoon until tonight, and the warning will stay in place until 12 o’clock tomorrow.