“We’ll miss the craic and the camaraderie,” disappointment over the Iverk Show

There’s disappointment in Piltown over the cancellation of the Iverk Show.

The annual event won’t be taking place this August due to Covid regulations.

The show’s PRO Norman Storey says, “all being well, we’ll be back next year. We mightn’t miss the work but we’ll miss the craic, the commeradierie and the fun and the before and after. We’d be running around on the day but we’ll miss it.”