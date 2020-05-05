We’re allowed to travel up to a five kilometre radius from home for exercise from today

From today people are allowed to travel up to five kilometres from home to exercise.

While those who are cocooning are advised that they can go for a short walk if they avoid all contact with others.

Ireland will then begin to reopen on May 18 and will continue in five three-week phases.

Another 16 deaths from Covid-19 were reported in the Republic yesterday, along with 266 new cases.

It’s Hand Hygiene Day today, and Professor Martin Cormican, from the HSE, says there’s a right way to wash your hands:

“Generally people say that it’s about twenty seconds to wash your hands or you can sing a song, but the main thing is that you make sure to cover all the surfaces, so there are videos available that show you the importance in particular of cleaning the finger tips, between the fingers and the thumbs which are the spaces that people often miss”.