Galway booked their place in this year’s Leinster Senior Hurling Championship final with an impressive 0-29 to 3-15 win over Dublin at Parnell Park on Sunday, a result that also marked their first-ever championship victory in the capital.

Cathal Mannion was central to the Tribesmen’s success, scoring eight points from placed balls in a composed and clinical performance.

The result sees Galway march into the Leinster decider, where they will face familiar foes Kilkenny, despite the Cats falling 2-19 to 1-15 to Wexford in their final group game.

Goals from Rory O’Connor and Lee Chin proved decisive for the Slaneysiders, who put in a strong display.

Speaking to KCLR after the loss, Kilkenny manager Derek Lyng didn’t hold back in his assessment of where his side stands heading into the final.

“We’ve a hard week coming up in terms of training. We’ve competition there, but we’re going to have to take it up a couple of levels now,” he said.

“I am disappointed we didn’t get the result and a better performance, but at the same time I understand that it was difficult as well. But you know, we’ve a bit to do now before the Leinster Final—it’s going to be a big challenge.”

Since Galway entered the Leinster Championship in 2009, they’ve met Kilkenny in eight finals—with the Cats winning six. Galway’s last Leinster title came in 2018, earned after a replay victory over Kilkenny.

Elsewhere, Dublin’s loss to Galway means they now advance to the All-Ireland Preliminary Quarter-Finals, while Offaly retained their Liam MacCarthy Cup status with a crucial 3-15 to 1-16 win over Antrim in Tullamore. That defeat condemns Davy Fitzgerald’s Saffrons to Joe McDonagh Cup hurling in 2025.