“We’re very proud of our Carlow roots” says Netwatch’s Head of Business in Ireland & the UK

Netwatch has confirmed that most of the 50 new people they are hiring will be based in Carlow.

The local company announced its expansion plans yesterday.

They're looking for people to fill roles in R&D, HR, Monitoring Hub, Sales and Technical operations with many of the positions are already open for applications and the details are on their website.

Head of Business in Ireland and the UK Colin Hayes says some staff will be offered the flexibility to work remotely but most will be based locally.