Western Environs project delayed by builder disputes

The Western Environs Breagagh Valley project is being delayed by a row between the builders.

A Kilkenny Councillor says sub-contractors have walked off the job on the western side of the city.

Roadworks started last year but had to be stopped during the coronavirus lockdown.

And Councillor David Fitzgerald says the latest problems will delay the work even more;

“We’re in the prime building period of the year and we don’t have contractors on site working to finish the project. I was informed that the scheme will not finish until 2021” he explained. “It was due to finish in September of this year, but that was delayed by Covid until Christmas. But now it looks like we would be doing well to have it finished by Easter of next year, which is totally unacceptable for the residents.”