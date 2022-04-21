KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Whoopi Goldberg, Chris O’Dowd and many more stars in cast of Kilkenny based Cartoon Saloon’s next animated feature

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace21/04/2022
MY FATHER'S DRAGON - From five-time Academy Award®-nominated animation studio Cartoon Saloon (The Secret of Kells, Song of the Sea, Wolfwalkers) and Academy Award®-nominated director Nora Twomey (The Breadwinner), comes an exquisite film inspired by the Newbery-honored children’s book from author Ruth Stiles Gannett. Struggling to cope after a move to the city with his mother, Elmer (Jacob Tremblay) runs away in search of Wild Island and a young dragon called Boris (Gaten Matarazzo) who waits to be rescued. Elmer's adventures introduce him to ferocious beasts, a mysterious island and the friendship of a lifetime. Cr: Netflix © 2022

A host of international stars are teaming up with Kilkenny based Cartoon Saloon and Mockingbird Pictures.

The multi-award-winning and five-time Oscar-nominated local team is set to release its latest animated feature ‘My Father’s Dragon’ on Netflix.

Directed by Nora Twomey, it’s inspired by the Newbery honoured book of the same title by Ruth Stiles Gannett and follows a young boy who runs away to an island to rescue and befriend a baby dragon.

The cast includes Whoopi Goldberg, Ian McShane, Alan Cumming, Chris O’Dowd and many more.

