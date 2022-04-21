Whoopi Goldberg, Chris O’Dowd and many more stars in cast of Kilkenny based Cartoon Saloon’s next animated feature

A host of international stars are teaming up with Kilkenny based Cartoon Saloon and Mockingbird Pictures.

The multi-award-winning and five-time Oscar-nominated local team is set to release its latest animated feature ‘My Father’s Dragon’ on Netflix.

Directed by Nora Twomey, it’s inspired by the Newbery honoured book of the same title by Ruth Stiles Gannett and follows a young boy who runs away to an island to rescue and befriend a baby dragon.

The cast includes Whoopi Goldberg, Ian McShane, Alan Cumming, Chris O’Dowd and many more.