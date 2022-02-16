“Why not go to Goresbridge instead of Greece” is the call from Carlow Councillor Adrienne Wallace

“Why not go to Goresbridge instead of Greece?”

That’s the call from local councillor Adrienne Wallace.

She raised the issue of Carlow County Council sending representatives to a number of events abroad – see here her comments re the planned trip to New York for St Patrick’s Day as well as others to France and Greece, the latter for an URBACT conference on urban gardens.

Cllr Fergal Browne and Mayor Ken Murnane have already defended the decision to travel to such events on KCLR (see here).

And on KCLR Live this morning council Chair Fintan Phelan battled it out with Cllr Wallace.

Listen back to their conversations in full with our Eimear Ní Bhraonáin: