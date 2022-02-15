Councillor Adrienne Wallace alone in opposition as majority of Carlow Councillors back upcoming overseas trips

Upcoming trips abroad for Carlow Councillors have been fiercely defended.

Elected members were asked to approve sending representation on three upcoming foreign trips as they met for their monthly meeting yesterday.

A deputation led by the Cathaoirleach Fintan Phelan is bound for New York next month for the St Patrick’s Day parade.

Councillor Phelan is also invited to Greece in March or April for a URBAC event while Councillor Fergal Browne’s heading for Carnac in Brittany, France.

Councillor Adrienne Wallace was a lone dissenting voice, calling out the validity of such visits.

She asked if they’re working holidays saying people have every right to see what they’re paying for.

At today’s Carlow Council Meeting there were THREE items on the Agenda to send local cllrs on trips abroad!

Her colleagues were unanimous in opposition though, between them citing the value such attendance can have for Carlow.

However Councillor Will Paton proposed that participants be asked to write up a one page report on their return in the interest of transparency.