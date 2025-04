“It’s a hugely emotional achievement, but even more so when it’s your son riding home the winner,” so says champion horse trainer Willie Mullins.

This follows his son Patrick guiding ‘Nick Rocket’ to a stunning victory at Aintree, riding the 33-to-1 shot to triumph by fending off last year’s champion, I Am Maximus, in the final stretch.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to The KCLR Daily, Mr. Mullins said that as he watched the race, he thought of his late mother.

You can listen back to the full interview below.