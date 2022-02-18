Windows of a house & a number of cars smashed in separate incidents in Carlow and Kilkenny

Windows of a house and a number of cars were smashed in separate incidents in Carlow and Kilkenny this week.

Gardaí locally are appealing for witnesses to these & more to come forward.

Two cars at Ashgrove in Carlow had their wing mirrors knocked off with damage to their bumpers in the early hours of last Saturday morning.

Also that time, two others parked outside houses at Brotherton, Graiguecullen, had their windows smashed with a third sustaining damage to its bumper.

Then in Kilkenny shortly after 2:45am on Tuesday, a homeowner was awoken by a loud bang to find the front window of her house at The Haven, Newpark Drive in Kilkenny smashed.

While the same morning scrap stoves were taken from the old council yard in Kilmacow.

Anybody with information should contact their local garda station.