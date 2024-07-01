As we face into a new week, regulars at Borris Focus Centre have no base.

The community hub sees 60 to 70 people from the village and its surrounds swing by each week to craft, converse and catch-up.

However the building they’ve been using for almost three years is no longer available to them.

KCLR News’ Edwina Grace stopped by last week – hear their devastation here.

Borris-based Cllr Willie Quinn says the focus is on getting a site and some funding to provide a community centre to cater for the crew as well as other groupings in the area.