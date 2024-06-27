Borris Focus Centre regulars say they’ll be “devastated” if their community hub can’t find a new home.

Open every day from about 9:30am, often to 6pm, the kettle’s always on with a biscuit or some home-made sausage rolls or chocolate biscuit cake at the ready.

It was set up in 2017 by a fivesome who were on various schemes in the area, they moved from the old school house to a small room behind the town hall where people stop by for local information, to craft, help with fundraisers; mostly to simply socialise.



But as of 1st July the space is no longer available to them and while the could book in slots at the local library, they need a base to house their craftwork, materials, fundraising plans and everything else.

KCLR News’ Edwina Grace popped by to encourage two of the ‘originals’, Michelle O’Grady & Mary Kavanagh, to tell Brian Redmond about it on The KCLR Daily;

Some of the regular attendees outlined what the Borris Focus Centre means to them;