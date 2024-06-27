With Carlow set to host the country’s first ‘influencer’ course it seems 60% of Irish under 35s would like such a career.

Research by Pure Telecom found 56% of those think they could earn more money on social media than in their current jobs.

The top reasons for wanting to be an influencer were having an interest in it and getting freebies.

Pure Telecom CEO Paul Connell says people underestimate what an influencer’s role involves.

It’s as the South East Technological University (SETU) Carlow campus is offering a four-year Bachelor of Arts (Hons) Content Creation and Social Media.