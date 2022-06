A woman had to be evacuated from a house in Carlow after a fire broke out this afternoon.

Gardai and Local Fire services attended the scene at Little Barrack Street and the blaze has now been brought under control.

It’s been confirmed that one woman had to be evacuated from the house and that she has been treated for minor injuries.

No-one else was in the house at the time and Gardai say that no foul play is suspected.