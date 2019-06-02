Woman hospitalised and road closed after crash in South Kilkenny this morning

A woman has been taken to hospital after a crash on the N25 in South Kilkenny this morning.

The single vehicle crash happened at about 7.30am near Glenmore, between the Rhu Glenn and Murphy Motors.

The woman was a passenger in the car and the extent of injuries to the driver is not yet known.

Emergency services are on the scene.

Gardaí have told KCLR News this morning they have diversions in place and the road is likely to remain closed for the morning.

Drivers are being advised there are some minor delays as a result.