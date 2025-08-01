Our local outdoor areas are set to benefit from significant funding

The funding was announced today by Minister for Rural and Community Development and the Gaeltacht, Dara Calleary in partnership with Coillte.

A total of €4 million was allocated, with €2.6 million of the funding going towards new infrastructure and ongoing maintenance at 169 sites nationwide.

Fianna Fáil TD for Carlow/Kilkenny, Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere, has welcomed the funding and gave KCLR news the details of which local sites are to benefit.