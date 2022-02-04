Work to start on replacing leaky watermains in Knocktopher in South Kilkenny

Nearly 1.5km of leaky old iron watermains are to be replaced in Knocktopher.

Irish Water says it will take a couple of months to complete but will reduce bursts and water outages and ensure a more reliable supply of water to local residents and businesses in the area.

Irish Water’s Joe Carroll says works will start next week and he also outlined what that will entail:

““Where the existing service connections on the public side are lead; these will be replaced as part of this improvement work.”

Local Councillor Deirdre Cullen is appealing for locals to be patient as any disruption will be worth it in the long run:

“It’s hoped that they will be able to go in with minimal disruption to customers and to households”

It will mean roadworks from the Knocktopher Village road sign approximately 150m north of Carrolls Centra, through Knocktopher Village to the Thomastown road junction near Scoil Aireagail for the next couple of months.